Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Chapel 1235 Walnut St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360

Barbara â€œBobbieâ€ Ann Noel Hensley of Big Island, 85, stepped from this life into Glory on May 3, 2019 at The Carrington in Lynchburg. She was born on August 12, 1933, a daughter of the late John Noel and Bertha Pauline Goff Tolley. In addition to her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Howard Hensley; sons, Dale Hensley, Dwayne Hensley, and Doyle Hensley; brothers, Wesley Goff, Jesse Goff, Eugene â€œPeteâ€ Goff and Junior Noel; and one sister, Clara Dean Goff. She is survived by a beloved sister, Erma Whorley, as well as four sons, Darrell Hensley (Susan) , Delbert Hensley (Angie), David Hensley (Donna), Durwood Hensley (Carol); one daughter-in-law, Brenda Markham Hensley Crance (Danny); and one daughter, Dawn Hensley Fisher (Steve). She leaves behind twenty grandchildren and forty great-grandchildren whom she loved dearly and was loved by them. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins will miss her presence in their lives. Memories of Maw-Maw and her eyes lighting up when a child entered the room will sustain us during this time. Bobbie graduated from M.E. Marcuse High School. She attended Hunting Creek Baptist Church from the time she was 2 years old and accepted Christ as her Savior there. Her service in years past along with her generosity to Missions and other work in the church will be long remembered along with the â€œdollar billsâ€ she gave to children everywhere. Conversing with Bobbie would often end with a discussion of how many children and grandchildren she had and with how many years she had driven a school bus for Bedford County - 31 and no accidents! Her love for the children she carried on the bus was evident; many would come and hug her as adults. It broke her heart when she had to give up driving the bus and her habit of rising at 4 AM to clean the house before her route and then going to bed by 8 PM was one she kept. Faithful in Bible study, prayer for the sick and hurting, in attendance to Hunting Creek Baptist Church, and to her Savior, Bobbie would often witness when she was carrying on a conversation. God was merciful in taking her Home before she lost the memory of her love for Him to Dementia. Today, we are confident and take comfort in this verse, â€œI tell you the truth, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life and will not be condemned; he has crossed over from death to lifeâ€ (John 5:24, NIV). A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Hunting Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Kenneth Bledsoe and Dr. Benjamin R. Owen officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Following the service, a meal will be served in the church fellowship hall and everyone is encouraged to bring a covered dish to the church. Family received friends 5:00 â€" 7:00 P.M., Sunday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut St., Bedford. The family would like to thank all who sent cards, offered prayers, and visited over the past months. Bobbie loved people, never met a stranger, and kept a tally (with a grin) of cards and visits. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hunting Creek Baptist Church, the Big Island Emergency Crew or the Big Island Fire Department. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



