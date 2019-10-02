Barbara Ellis Fielder, 78 of Bedford, won her battle with cancer and went home to be with her Lord and Savior early Tuesday , September 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Friday, December 6, 1940, a daughter of the late Raymond Ellis and Ruth Ellis . She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jim Ellis, Dalton Ellis & Clifton Ellis and a sister Sadie Fielder. She was a Homemaker and a member of Free Will Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Jerry Fielder of Manassas & Sandra Fielder of Vinton, Timmy Fielder & wife, Bonnie of Huddleston, David Fielder & wife, Janet of Moneta, Glenn D Fielder & Tammy, of Bedford; a daughter, Brenda Bobbitt of Penhook; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews. A Graveside service was held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Epworth Methodist Church Cemetery in Moneta at 11:00 am with officiating Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. The family received friends Thursday, September 26, 2019, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Updike Funeral Home Chapel in Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019