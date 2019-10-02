Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Jo Aud, loving mother, grandmother and friend died in Midlothian, Virginia at the age of 77 on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Barbara was born on May 18, 1942 in Herrin, Illinois to Robert and Josephine Pulley. She grew up in Marion, Illinois where she remained in contact with lifelong friends. Barbara attended college at Belmont University in Nashville, prior to transferring to Southern Illinois University where she obtained her Bachelorâ€™s in Education. She later received her Masterâ€™s in Education from Virginia Tech. Barbara worked as a Home Economics Teacher for Highland Community Schools in Illinois prior to moving to Virginia in 1979. In Virginia, she worked as a Home Economics Teacher in Bedford County Public Schools at both Staunton River Middle and Liberty High until her retirement in 2007. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Aud, parents Robert and Josephine Pulley. She is survived by her brothers, Johnny (Delene); Ric (Pat), children Bryan (Candace); Rebecca (Paul); Brandon, and Laura (Kenny) Bolhofner. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Denver (Brianna); Robert; Dayton (Morgan); Denton; Emily and Sarah and a host of close friends. Barbara loved spending time with her family, scrapbooking and researching family history. She was a wonderful and kind mother, grandmother and friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date in both Bedford, Virginia and Fairview Heights, Illinois.

