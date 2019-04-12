Barry Wayne Nichols, 72, of Huddleston passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Shelby Jean Perdue Nichols for 35 years. He was born in Campbell County on July 27, 1946 to the late Dewey William Nichols and Virginia Elizabeth Crouch Nichols. He is also preceded in death by a brother: William Nichols. Barry retired from R.R. Donnelley, he enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. Barry is survived by his son: Rodney D. Nichols and wife, Tracy; daughter: Greta Nichols Wood Rakes and husband, Mark; grandchildren: Dee and Zackary Wood, Tristen, Justyn, and Selenia Nichols; and brother: Ray Nichols and wife, Glenda; and mother-in-law, Lyla M. Witt. A funeral service was conducted at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Templeton officiating. Interment followed in Greenwood Cemetery. The family received friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 and other times at the son's residence. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barry W. Nichols.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA 24523-1928
(540) 586-3443
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019