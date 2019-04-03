Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Beatrice Mullins, 93, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dickenson Co., VA on December 7, 1925. A daughter of the late Vaudie and Pealie Ann Mullins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Elmer Mullins and a daughter, D. Joyce Detamore. Beatrice was a loving mother and grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening especially her flowers and she also loved to eat. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her especially her loving companion and dog, Cody. Beatrice is survived by six children, Delois McCoy and her husband, Vastine, Reta Ann Blankenship, Loretta S. Parker and her husband, Bob, Donetta VanDyke and her husband, Allen, Ronald Mullins and his wife, Evelyn and Randall Mullins and his wife, Sharon; 17 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; special family member and caretaker, Valerie Agee. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A funeral service and celebration of Beatriceâ€™s life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00am also at the church. To send condolences online please visit



Beatrice Mullins, 93, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dickenson Co., VA on December 7, 1925. A daughter of the late Vaudie and Pealie Ann Mullins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Elmer Mullins and a daughter, D. Joyce Detamore. Beatrice was a loving mother and grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening especially her flowers and she also loved to eat. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her especially her loving companion and dog, Cody. Beatrice is survived by six children, Delois McCoy and her husband, Vastine, Reta Ann Blankenship, Loretta S. Parker and her husband, Bob, Donetta VanDyke and her husband, Allen, Ronald Mullins and his wife, Evelyn and Randall Mullins and his wife, Sharon; 17 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; special family member and caretaker, Valerie Agee. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A funeral service and celebration of Beatriceâ€™s life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00am also at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

320 North Bridge Street

Bedford , VA 24523-1928

(540) 586-3443 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close