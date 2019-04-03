Beatrice Mullins, 93, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dickenson Co., VA on December 7, 1925. A daughter of the late Vaudie and Pealie Ann Mullins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Arlie Elmer Mullins and a daughter, D. Joyce Detamore. Beatrice was a loving mother and grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening especially her flowers and she also loved to eat. She was loved by so many and will be missed by all that knew her especially her loving companion and dog, Cody. Beatrice is survived by six children, Delois McCoy and her husband, Vastine, Reta Ann Blankenship, Loretta S. Parker and her husband, Bob, Donetta VanDyke and her husband, Allen, Ronald Mullins and his wife, Evelyn and Randall Mullins and his wife, Sharon; 17 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; special family member and caretaker, Valerie Agee. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. A funeral service and celebration of Beatriceâ€™s life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Daniel Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11:00am also at the church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
