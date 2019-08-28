Bernice S. Blake

Service Information
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road
Bedford, VA
24523-4104
(540)-586-9167
Obituary
Bernice Sharpe-Blake, 96, of Bedford (Peaksville Community), went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was the widow of James Harry Sharpe and Robert Blake. She is survived by eight children, Harry Sharpe (Evelyn), Helen Sharpe Williams, Madge Williams, Shirley Mosby (William), Lewis Sharpe, Peggy Thompson, Steve Sharpe and Cindy Brogdon (Jermaine); twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, and three sisters. Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, Peaksville. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
