Bessie O'Neil Wilson Goff Hurt, 94 of Vinton passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born on Thursday, November 20, 1924 in Bedford, VA, a daughter of the late George Edward Wilson and Flora Trent Wilson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands William Melvin Goff and James Monroe Hurt; a son, William E. Goff, a sister, Joyce Ann Craig and a brother, Hubert Wilson. She was a Retired Seamstress at Chalaine Manufacturing and a member of Corner Stone Baptist Church of Roanoke, VA. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Dooley, Brenda Overstreet of Roanoke and Rebecca Ayers & husband, Jack of Vinton; her sons, Roger D. Goff & wife, Brenda of Goodview, Andrew M. Goff & wife, Debra of Roanoke, Walter W. Goff & wife, Donna of Hardy, Michael J. Hurt & wife, Debra also of Roanoke; a sister, Virginia (Ginny) Abbott of Bedford, also 19 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren & 6 great great grandchildren. A Graveside service was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery in Bedford at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Jones officiating. A visitation was held Monday, May 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Updike Funeral Chapel in Bedford. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 29 to May 30, 2019
