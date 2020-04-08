Betty Ann (Dinwiddie) Blankenship, 83 of Kingsport, TN, born in Bedford on October 16,1936 went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arthur Blankenship and son, Timothy Wayne Blankenship; her parents, Thomas and Evelyn Roberts Dinwiddie and siblings, Gene and Robert Dinwiddie and Sandra Wright. She attended Bedford High School. She loved dancing, crafting, traveling and especially spending time with her many family and friends: She was a free spirit that never knew a stranger. Those left to cherish her memory are her children; Alan Blankenship; Wanda and David Gonce and Elizabeth Blankenship; grandchildren, Hannah & Evie Blankenship, Reece & Kaelyn Blankenship and James & Malise Ford; great granddaughter, Tessa Gonce; her brother, Davis Dinwiddie & wife, Margaret as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A private family graveside was held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, VA with David Gonce officiating. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. (540-586-3304)
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020