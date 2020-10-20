Betty "Jean" Gibbs Owen, 82 of Bedford, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oakwood Manor. She was born on Sunday, July 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Russell Rucker Gibbs and Ruby Fielder Gibbs. She was a retired bookkeeper, having worked at Warren's Radio & TV and later kept the books for her husband's business, Don's Plumbing and Heating. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Donald A. Owen; her son, Terry L. Owen & wife, Barbara; her grandson, Mason Owen; her sister, Peggy G. DeLong & husband, John W., Sr.; her nephew, John W, DeLong II; her niece, Tohnya DeLong Davis & husband, Mike as well as several great nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at Greenwood Cemetery at 12 noon on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with Rev. Vernon DeLong officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.