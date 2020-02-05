Betty Lee Arthur Garraghty, 84, of Goode, passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family and comforted by the strength of her faith. Betty Lee was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald E. Garraghty; and her son, Michael E. Garraghty. She was a devoted member of Bethany United Methodist Church and an active member of the Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges. She enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Harris and husband Linwood; her brother, Cecil B. Arthur and wife Susan; her seven grandchildren, Stacey and husband Billy, Clint and wife Victoria, Sarah and husband Terry, Will and wife Emma, Wendy and husband Ed, Lara and husband Bryan, and Josh; her nineteen adored great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Forest, VA with Rev. Dr. Riley Smith officiating. Burial followed in Virginia Memorial Park. A reception was held immediately following the burial at the church for a time of fellowship with the family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Betty Leeâ€™s memory, please consider Bethany United Methodist Church, Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges, or Centra Bedford Hospice. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2020