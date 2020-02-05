Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. Garraghty. View Sign Service Information Burch-Messier Funeral Home Chapel 1235 Walnut St Bedford , VA 24523 (540)-586-7360 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Lee Arthur Garraghty, 84, of Goode, passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family and comforted by the strength of her faith. Betty Lee was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald E. Garraghty; and her son, Michael E. Garraghty. She was a devoted member of Bethany United Methodist Church and an active member of the Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges. She enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Harris and husband Linwood; her brother, Cecil B. Arthur and wife Susan; her seven grandchildren, Stacey and husband Billy, Clint and wife Victoria, Sarah and husband Terry, Will and wife Emma, Wendy and husband Ed, Lara and husband Bryan, and Josh; her nineteen adored great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Forest, VA with Rev. Dr. Riley Smith officiating. Burial followed in Virginia Memorial Park. A reception was held immediately following the burial at the church for a time of fellowship with the family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Betty Leeâ€™s memory, please consider Bethany United Methodist Church, Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges, or Centra Bedford Hospice. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



Betty Lee Arthur Garraghty, 84, of Goode, passed away peacefully at her home on January 31, 2020. She was surrounded by the love of her family and comforted by the strength of her faith. Betty Lee was the daughter of the late Theodore and Elizabeth Arthur. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald E. Garraghty; and her son, Michael E. Garraghty. She was a devoted member of Bethany United Methodist Church and an active member of the Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges. She enjoyed spending time with her family and serving her community. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sherry Harris and husband Linwood; her brother, Cecil B. Arthur and wife Susan; her seven grandchildren, Stacey and husband Billy, Clint and wife Victoria, Sarah and husband Terry, Will and wife Emma, Wendy and husband Ed, Lara and husband Bryan, and Josh; her nineteen adored great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and so many wonderful friends. Please join us in celebrating the life of this remarkable woman. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church in Forest, VA with Rev. Dr. Riley Smith officiating. Burial followed in Virginia Memorial Park. A reception was held immediately following the burial at the church for a time of fellowship with the family. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Betty Leeâ€™s memory, please consider Bethany United Methodist Church, Stoney Creek and Peaks of Otter Rebekah Lodges, or Centra Bedford Hospice. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360. Published in Bedford Bulletin on Feb. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close