Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Betty M. Beacham, formerly of Fairless Hills, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village at Floral Vale in Yardley. She was 91. Born and raised in Anson County, North Carolina, Mrs. Beacham has resided in Lower Bucks County since 1960. Betty was a fun loving, selfless and dedicated mother and homemaker. After raising her family, she went on to work in the Errors Resolution Department with the IRS for many years. In the early years of their marriage, Betty and her husband, Alva, owned a Donut Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, SC and later a Tastee Freeze in Portsmouth, VA. Mrs. Beacham was an avid gardener and was especially known for her delicious tomatoes. She enjoyed crochet, going to yard sales and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Alva M., Mrs. Beacham was the loving mother of Elizabeth Gillett (John), Miriam Banash (Mark) and Mary Lewis (Rod); devoted grandmother of Alexander, Rayleigh, Joshua, Pamela, Zachariah, Jeremiah and Kristianna and great grandmother of Savannah. Preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Wagner, Roy, Tony and Joe Frank Martin, she is survived by one sister, Mary Baldwin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends were invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 and 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Beechwood Cemetery.



Betty M. Beacham, formerly of Fairless Hills, died on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Rittenhouse Village at Floral Vale in Yardley. She was 91. Born and raised in Anson County, North Carolina, Mrs. Beacham has resided in Lower Bucks County since 1960. Betty was a fun loving, selfless and dedicated mother and homemaker. After raising her family, she went on to work in the Errors Resolution Department with the IRS for many years. In the early years of their marriage, Betty and her husband, Alva, owned a Donut Kitchen in Myrtle Beach, SC and later a Tastee Freeze in Portsmouth, VA. Mrs. Beacham was an avid gardener and was especially known for her delicious tomatoes. She enjoyed crochet, going to yard sales and spending time at the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Alva M., Mrs. Beacham was the loving mother of Elizabeth Gillett (John), Miriam Banash (Mark) and Mary Lewis (Rod); devoted grandmother of Alexander, Rayleigh, Joshua, Pamela, Zachariah, Jeremiah and Kristianna and great grandmother of Savannah. Preceded in death by her siblings, Mildred Wagner, Roy, Tony and Joe Frank Martin, she is survived by one sister, Mary Baldwin as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends were invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 and 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown where her funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Beechwood Cemetery. Funeral Home DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME

2200 Trenton Rd

Levittown , PA 19056-1421

(215) 943-7240 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bedford Bulletin Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close