Betty Nester Goff, best known as â€œNannyâ€� 79, of Big Island, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was born in Bedford, VA on September 8, 1941, a daughter of the late Sidney Ray Nester and Gertrude Creasy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Booker Goff; and son, Gordon Michael Goff. She is survived by her daughters, Vicky Lynn Goff and friend, Bobby, Barbara Pauline Harler and husband, Tyke; sons, Kenneth Wayne Goff and wife, Gail, David Allen Goff and friend, Karen; grandchildren, Joseph Wayne Goff and wife, Ana, Cody Lee Goff, Crystal Goff Mitchell and husband T.J.; Gordon Matthew Goff, Kaitlyn Chyanne Goff and fiancÃ©, Aaron, Tyler Jacob Helton, Hunter Ray Helton, Corey Alan Goff, Hunter Allen Goff; great-grandchildren, Carsen Vance Mitchell, Caden Wayne Mitchell, Alexis Marie Goff, Colt Despain Walters, Aonor Blaine Walters, Serenity Elaine Goff, Bentley Wayne Goff, Callie Lynn Mitchell, Weston Lee Goff, Jax Witten Goff; sisters, Nancy Carter and husband, Roy, Shirley Nichols and husband, Charles; many special nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Darlene Dyess and husband, John. A visitation will be held 5:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.