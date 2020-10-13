1/1
Betty P. Collins
Betty â€œJeanneâ€� Perdue Collins, 74, of Big Island, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. She was born in NC on May 28, 1946, a daughter of the late Robert Oscar Perdue and Reatha James Perdue. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Christopher â€œChrisâ€� Collins. She was a loving wife, mother and Nanny. Jeanne was among the first class to graduate from Liberty High School. She was a retired RN from Bedford Memorial Hospital, receiving her RN license the same year she turned 50. She loved being a nurse and she helped to deliver many babies into this world. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank B. â€œTommyâ€� Collins III; son, Eric Collins; grandchildren, Chelsea Collins, Dylan Collins, Maddie Collins, Kadence Collins; great-granddaughter, Harper Goodwin; sister, Vickie Uzelac and husband Mirko; brother-in-law, H.B. Camden and wife, Joyce; sisters-in-law, Nina Wood, Cathy Camden; several nieces and nephews and special friends; and her beloved dog and best friend, Little Bear. Per her wishes no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to her favorite charity, St. Judeâ€™s Childrenâ€™s Hospital. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
