A memorial service for Betty Swecker Abbott of Bedford (formerly of Pulaski) will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski on September 28 at 1:00 p.m. Feel free to wear your brightest colors in memory of Betty. There will be a reception following the service in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated to Bedford Centra Hospice, 1621 Whitfield Drive, Bedford, VA 24523 or First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 824, Pulaski, VA 24301.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019