Betty Zane Dooley Miller, 87, of Bedford died Monday July 1, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA March 2, 1932 a daughter of the late Noah Bernice Dooley and Beth Hawkins Dooley. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Lewis Miller, Jr. Betty retired from Rubatex and was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Betty is survived by one sister Ruby D. Key and husband, Bernard C.; Niece: Brenda Parker who Betty considered her daughter; and numerous other family and friends. A Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel with Pastor Greg Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford, VA 24523. Burch-Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 3 to July 4, 2019