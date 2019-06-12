Beverly Lillian Vaughan Visser, 77, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on February 24, 1942. A daughter of the late Joseph James Vaughan and Frances Sophie Detlefson Vaughan. In addition to her parents Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Herman Visser. Beverly was a loving and caring housewife who loved her family dearly. She was a member of the American Legion Post 54 Auxiliary. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, decorating and collecting dolls and Fenton glass. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her. Beverly is survived by her daughters, Teresa Tamizkar and her husband, Jafar and Priscilla Visser; three grandchildren, Keith Ling, Brent Parisi and his wife, Carlee and Chazz Parisi; one great-grandchild, Kyllian Parisi; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. A funeral service and celebration of Beverlyâ€™s life was conducted at 12:00 noon on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Tharp Funeral Chapel in Bedford with Chaplin Mariam Dakin officiating. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 12 to June 13, 2019