Bevie Lee Smith Johnson, 89 of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at RunkÂ & Pratt in Forest. She was a daughter of the late James Rufus Early Smith and Christine Mayhew Smith. She is survived by her daughters, Ivy Williamson, Yvonne Lee Johnson; sons, Ritchie Lynn Johnson, Donald Ray Johnson, Wendell Johnson. A funeral service was conducted at the graveside at Virginia Memorial Park at 2 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020