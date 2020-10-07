1/1
Billie J. Owens
1950 - 2020
Billie Joe Owens, 70, of Wytheville, died on Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in Bedford, VA on January 28, 1950 a son of the late Andie Hallin Owens and Irma Roberts Owens. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Bowyer Owens; children, Joseph Wayne Owens, Dana Marie Owens; and brother, Rev. Kenneth Owens. He was a truck driver and he proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Vietnam. Billie Joe is survived by his wife, Wanda Garland Owens; daughter, Angela Ashby; son, William Jackson, Jr.; sister, Jannie Owens Tolley and husband, Don; special friend, Jessie Loving; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and his dog, Princess. A funeral service was held 11:00 a.m., on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Church of the Great Shepherd with Rev. Kenneth Lafon and Rev. Larry Cline officiating. Family received friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Church of the Great Shepherd. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
