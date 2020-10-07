1/1
Billie S. Morgan
1947 - 2020
Billie Sue Morgan, 73 of Bedford, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at Oakwood Health & Rehab Center. She was born on Sunday, January 26, 1947 a daughter of the late William Morgan and Betty Walker Morgan. She was retired from Bedford Circuit Court as a deputy clerk. She is survived by her cousins, C. T. Montgomery & wife, Margaret, Steve Everett & wife, Cindy and her best friend, Linda Stevens. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church with Father Salvador Anonuevo officiating. The family will be at the church beginning at 10 AM. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
