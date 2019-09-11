Billy Lee Bryant, Jr., 55 of Moneta, VA passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born on September 29, 1963 in Roanoke, a son of Billy Lee Bryant, Sr. and Mary Lee Saul Bryant of Moneta who survive. He is also survived by two sons, Zachary & Tyler as well as two grandsons, Trevor & Silas. A memorial service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Jimmy Dooley officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019