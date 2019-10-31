Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home 138 Heritage Dr Palmyra , VA 22963 (434)-589-0920 Memorial service 1:00 PM Effort Baptist Church Palmyra , VA View Map Calling hours Following Services Effort Baptist Church Palmyra , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Blanton Fortson Bryant Sr., 78, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 16, 1941, a son of the late John Henry Bryant Jr. and Margaret (Boyd) Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: John Henry Bryant, III.Blanton retired from the Commonwealth of Virginia where he had worked as a Disability Analyst for a number of years. Through the years he worked as an accountant for Waterfront Lumber Company, as a Regional Director for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, a business owner and a real estate investor. He was a graduate of James Madison University and earned his masterâ€™s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University. He was a member of Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barbershop Quartet Singing in America (SPEBSQSA) and he helped organize chapters around the state. He was a founding member of the Harmoneers at Smith Mountain Lake and enjoyed participating in barbershop quartet singing and various church choirs. He enjoyed college football and camping. Survivors include his wife: Patricia (Hall) Bryant of Palmyra; a son: Blanton Fortson Bryant, Jr. and his wife, Meghan of Palmyra; a sister: Stella (Frank) Borik of Chula Vista, California; a sister-in-law: Barbara Bryant of Port Orange, Florida; a sister-in-law: Cynthia (John) Akers; cousins: James Boyd and Robert Bryant; and a number of other extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Effort Baptist Church by Pastor Ben Jamison. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: United Cerebral Palsy or The . Thacker Brothers Lake Monticello Funeral Home is assisting the family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at

