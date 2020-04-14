Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie E. Cline. View Sign Service Information Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge Street Bedford , VA 24523-1928 (540)-586-3443 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie (Mullens) Ellis Cline went to her heavenly home Thursday, April 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Sandra Mullens and her first husband, Ralph Ellis. She is survived by her husband, Ted Cline, children: Chris Ellis (Leigh Ann), Michael Ellis, Layla Cline, and Jeramy Cline (Angel), grandsons: Zane Ellis, Sawyer Ellis, and Lane Cline, siblings: Sandy Doyon (Mark), Debi Parker, Barbara McKean, Traci Gardner (Jim), and Bob Mullens Jr. (Evelena), and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bobbie was born August 9, 1960 in Middlesex, England to an Air Force family. Her early childhood was spent between Virginia and Germany before the family settled in the Body Camp area of Bedford County. Bobbie graduated from Staunton River High School, where she studied nursing through BEC, played softball and participated in track and field. Bobbieâ€™s main role in life was that of caregiver. She became a wife and mother when she was eighteen. She kept her special-needs son, Michael, at home as long as possible, continuing to visit with him regularly up until the last week of her life. She helped care for her aging parents while raising her husband Tedâ€™s children as she would her own. She was a phenomenal baker. Her apple cake was a staple of family gatherings - to which she always showed up early. Bobbie loved being with her family. She was quick to laugh and ask questions or tell stories that would make most folks blush. She brought love and smiles to all who knew her. After a lifetime of selflessness, Bobbie demanded one thing for herself last week - to be at home for her remaining time. Her wish was granted, and she passed away peacefully and quietly in her own bed, surrounded by loved ones. The family would like to thank Centra Hospice for their dedication and kindness. Due to COVID-19, the burial will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Moneta Rescue Squad, 12646 N Old Moneta Rd, Moneta, VA 24121. To send condolences online please visit



