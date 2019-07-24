Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobbie G. Johnson. View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike Bedford , VA 24523-1803 (540)-586-3304 Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbie Garrett Johnson, age 93 of Bedford County, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was the eldest child of Robert Garrett Johnson and Lilian Hancock Nance Johnson, both deceased. Born April 9, 1926, he grew up on a farm in Johnsonâ€™s Corner near Moneta. He attended Moneta High School and graduated valedictorian June 1944. He volunteered for the Air Force prior to graduation and served in World War II as a tail-gunner on a B-29. He was discharged from active duty June 1946. He served in the Air Force Reserves from 1946 to 1949; the National Guard from 1949 to 1960; and the Virginia State Guard from 1986 to 2002. He retired due to a heart attack at the rank of Colonel and received the Virginia Distinguished Service Medal of the State Guard Association of the United States. He studied Aeronautical Engineering at N.T.A.C. while stationed in Fort Worth, Texas. Bobbie and Joe Laughon formed Laughon and Johnson Excavating and Paving Company in 1948. After 46 years, Bobbie retired in 1994. He helped Peggy get her flower beds established. They enjoyed playing bridge and he golf. He spent many happy hours volunteering as a tour guide at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford. He and Peggy made the trip to Normandy, also. Bobbie joined Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church as a teenager and served in many capacities including the office of a deacon. He was also a member of B.P.O.E., A.O.E.P.A. and the Air Force Association. He took flying lessons at Bedfordâ€™s airport at Montvale before going in service. He got his pilotâ€™s license and enjoyed flying the Laughon and Johnson plane. Having grown up on a farm, he loved to hunt at an early age and continued to do so until his health prevented it. He and wife, Peggy enjoyed traveling with their sons. He was a well read person and could converse intelligently on many subjects. Bobbie married the only love of his life, Peggy Turner on December 22, 1951, and from this union there were three sons: Dr. Glenn Garrett Johnson, William (Bill) Turner Johnson, and Dr. Steven Robert Johnson. His beloved Peggy predeceased him February 2012 after a long battle with Alzheimerâ€™s. Glenn succumbed to liver cancer March 2009. He was also predeceased by brothers, William James (W.J.) and Lt. Col. Ken H. Johnson; brother-in-law and his wife, Paul and Peggy Turner and his parents. Those left to mourn his passing include his sons and wives, Bill and Clare of Brenham, Texas; Steve and Penny of Springfield, Virginia; one special grandchild, Andrew Garrett Johnson of Springfield, Virginia & his fiancee, Carolyn Kline of Charlottesville, Virginia; a sister, Ada Johnson Woodford, of Moneta, Virginia; a nephew, Barrett Johnson and his daughters, Savana and Amber of Moneta, Virginia; a step-nephew, T.J. Orange of Moneta; a special friend, Dr. Jose Escudero of Mission, Texas; niece Brandi Anderson and husband Wesley and their children Gage, Reece and Jackson of Chesapeake, Virginia; one sister-in-law and husband, Mary Fred Tucker and Richard of Kilmarnock, Virginia. Bobbie also leaves his furry companion, Putt-Putt. He will be greatly missed by many. A service celebrating Bobbieâ€™s life will be held at 11AM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church with Rev. J. R. Graybill officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 PM on Wednesday, July 24 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and other times at the residence. As per Bobbieâ€™s request, memorials may be made to the D-Day Memorial, P. O. Box 77, Bedford, Virginia 24523. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.



