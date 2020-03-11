Bobby Joe Collins, Sr., 80 of Bedford, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on Wednesday, September 27, 1939 in Jackson, TN, a son of the late Joseph P. Collins and Bertha Sanford Upton. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Betty Crouch & his step-father, Leonard Upton. He was a retired distributor for Flowers Bakery, was an employee of Centra Adult Daycare and was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corp. He is survived by his wife, Viola Witt Collins; his daughters, Debra Collins, Donna Pugh (Ted), Tina Ann Lang; his son, Bobby Joe Collins, Jr.; his sisters, Dianne Post (Jim), Brenda Upton, Nita Dempsey (Freddie) as well as his grandchildren, Sarah Jo Collins, Sergio Joseph Collins, Logan Teass Collins. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Southern Baptist Church with Rev. J. R. Graybill officiating. Interment, with military honors by Altavista American Legion Post #36 & Chapter #232, will follow in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 5 until 7 PM at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020