Bonnie Goff Elder, 49 of Big Island, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born January 12, 1970 in Lynchburg, a daughter of Bobby L. Goff and Irene Floyd Goff of Big Island, both of whom survive. In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband, Andrew Scott Elder; her son, Hunter Scott Elder; her daughter, Sabrina Sueann Elder. A funeral service was held at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sedalia Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Baber and Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020