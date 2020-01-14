Bonnie G. Elder

Service Information
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
24523-1803
(540)-586-3304
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bonnie Goff Elder, 49 of Big Island, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born January 12, 1970 in Lynchburg, a daughter of Bobby L. Goff and Irene Floyd Goff of Big Island, both of whom survive. In addition to her father and mother, she is survived by her husband, Andrew Scott Elder; her son, Hunter Scott Elder; her daughter, Sabrina Sueann Elder. A funeral service was held at 2 PM on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Sedalia Baptist Church with Rev. Brandon Baber and Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
logo
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.