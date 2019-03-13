Bonnie G. Robertson

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie G. Robertson.

Bonnie Gordon Robertson, 68 of Bedford, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on Monday, November 20, 1950 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Roy Gordon and Thelma Elizabeth Rice Gordon. She retired from Bedford Weaving Mill. She is survived by her husband, William Cecil Robertson of Bedford; a daughter, Tracy Lynn Robertson of Bedford; a son, William C. Robertson, Jr. & wife Carrie of Bedford; two sisters, Ruth Manspile, and Linda G. Robertson; two brothers, Richard Lee Gordon and Billy Robert Gordon; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at 1 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
logo
Funeral Home
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.