Bonnie Gordon Robertson, 68 of Bedford, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on Monday, November 20, 1950 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Roy Gordon and Thelma Elizabeth Rice Gordon. She retired from Bedford Weaving Mill. She is survived by her husband, William Cecil Robertson of Bedford; a daughter, Tracy Lynn Robertson of Bedford; a son, William C. Robertson, Jr. & wife Carrie of Bedford; two sisters, Ruth Manspile, and Linda G. Robertson; two brothers, Richard Lee Gordon and Billy Robert Gordon; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service was held at 1 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and interment was in Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
