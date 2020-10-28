Boyd William Garrett of Huddleston left this world on October 22, 2020 to be with the Lord. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Bedford County to the late Boyd W. Drew and Mittie Lee Brown. He graduated from the Bedford Training School also known as Susie B. Gibson High School. Boyd served his country honorably in Korea with the 25th Infantry Division as Motor Sergeant in Company M. of the 27th Infantry Regiment from1952-53 and holds the Korean and Combat Infantry Badge. He became the first African American in the Lynchburg region to be named by President Johnson to Bedford Countyâ€™s Selective Service Board and served from 1968-73. His love of vehicles and being a mechanic continued after he left the military and he worked as a skilled mechanic for Ashwell Motor Company and later Murray Bolling Chevrolet until he built his own garage. Boydâ€™s Garage and Body Shop was a staple in Huddleston from 1968 to1992 where he was well respected as one of the best mechanics in the community. He was given the name â€œHigh Pocketsâ€� because of his long stride and long legs. Boyd was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and later dedicated his life to Christ and served as the Deacon of the Church until his death. Boyd leaves behind his beloved wife of 66 years Ida Mae, three sons, Tony (Dale) Garrett, Larry Garrett, Eddie (Kelly) Garrett, two daughters, Ann (Jesse) Calloway and Laverne (James) Brown, four granddaughters, one grandson, four great grandchildren in addition to three sisters, Margaret Grant, Mary Waller, Jeannete Webb and one brother William Drew as well as a host of in-laws (including a Frances Murphy, a devoted sister in-law who helps take care of the family), nephews, nieces and cousins. A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Huddleston with Reverend William Goode and Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment, with military honors, followed in the Drew Family Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation can do so by sending it to Oak Grove Baptist Church at P.O. Box 191, Huddleston, VA 24104. Sympathy cards may be mailed to: Ida Mae Garrett and Family, 1544 Carters Mill Road, Huddleston VA 24104. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.