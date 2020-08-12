Bradley Grey Agee, 44, of Bedford passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born in Lynchburg, VA on June 1, 1976. Brad was an avid sports fan and loved pulling for the San Francisco Forty-Niners and the University of Miami. He also enjoyed playing softball, bowling, and throwing darts. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all that knew him. Brad is survived by his loving parents James E. and Martha H. Agee; sister, Valerie Agee; two nephews, Justin Detamore and Lucas Detamore; also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Bradâ€™s memory and in Lieu of flowers please consider the Bedford Humane Society, 829 Ole Turnpike Road, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will have a private graveside. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.