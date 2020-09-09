1/
Brady D. Fielder
Brady Douglas Fielder, 60 of Moneta, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was a son of Barbara Bennett Fielder of Moneta who survives and the late Brady Luther Fielder. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Ryan D. Fielder; step-son, Scott M. Andrews; step-daughter, Jessica M. Andrews. A funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Morgans Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
