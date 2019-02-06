Brenda Kay Baisden Hall, 52 of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was a daughter of the late Thurman Baisden and Effie Markham Lucas Baisden. She is survived by her son, Brian R. Newman; daughter, Brittany Dawn Newman. A funeral service was conducted on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1 PM at the Tuck Family Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019