Breon M. Brawley, age 26 of Lexington NC, formerly of Bedford, gained his wings on Thursday,ÿ April 4th, 2019. He was born on December 14th, 1992 in Bedford, VA where he lived until 2015.ÿHe graduated from Liberty High School in 2012 where he played football and basketball. Those who knew Breon, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was a loving and compassionate person with an infectious smile and a quick wit. Breon loved playing video games, riding his motorcycle and eating oodle noodles; but mostly he loved his precious children and his family. Left to cherish his memory are his Father, Brian Brawley; his Mother and StepFather, Janet (Shelvin) McGee; Daughter, Serenity Reeves; Son, Braylen Brawley; Fianc‚, Carma Lynn McHenry; brothers, Treon Brawley, Braxton Brawley, Javin McGee and Devario McGee; Grandparents, Helen Brawley, Garland (Gail) Davis; A special Mother figure, Jessica Robertson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and friends. When you think of Breon, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12-noon at Western Light Baptist Church, 3357 Centerville Rd. Bedford, VA. Interment will follow in Western Light Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 12-7pm in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

1039 Rock Castle Road

Bedford , VA 24523-4104

(540) 586-9167

