Brian Michael Martin, 35 of Evington, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He is a son Kenneth D. Martin and Sarah Brown Martin. In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his wife, Allison Sparks Martin; daughter, Abi Martin; son, Paul Martin. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 PM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019