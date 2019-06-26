Carl Edward Barton, 64, of Bedford, died Monday, June 24, 2019. He was born in Bedford, VA on July 26, 1954 a son of the late Juanita Barton Fizer and step-son of the late Melvin G. Fizer. In addition to his mother and step-father he was preceded in death by a brother, Michael â€œTommyâ€ Barton and brother-in-law, John B. Carter. Carl was an endowed member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and visited the Holy Temple. He is survived by his brother, Kevin Fizer; sisters, Rebeca Carter, Charlene Douglas and husband Scott; six nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces and nephews, and four great-great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Virginia Memorial Park, with President Tim Edward officiating. Family will receive friends 6:00 â€" 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street, Bedford. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1325 Longwood Ave, Bedford, VA 24523.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from June 26 to June 27, 2019