Carolyn Clairee O'Daniel, 99 of Huddleston, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late Oscar Hunter Stephens and Katie Mae Finn Stephens. She is survived by her daughters, Bobbie O. Schmitt, Nancy O. Smith; her son, Smitty O'Daniel, Jr. A memorial service was conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Staunton Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019