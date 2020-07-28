1/1
Carolyn H. Fuqua
Carolyn Hensley Fuqua, 66 of Bedford, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Friday, May 21, 1954 in Bedford, a daughter of the late Grover Shields Hensley and Nettie Elizabeth St. Clair Hensley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Roger Thomas Fuqua. Carolyn was employed with Halmode Apparel and Sam Moore Furniture during her working career. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Paul Edward Fuqua of the home; her brother, Dickie (Wanda) Hensley of Huntersville, NC; three aunts, Hazel Mayhew and Marjorie Frances Hensley, both of Bedford; Nancy Jones (Jim Urban) of Roanoke; two uncles, John Hensley and Richard Leroy Hensley, both of Bedford; a brother-in-law, David (Darlene) Fuqua of Bedford and a host of cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Bedford Fire & Rescue, 1185 Turning Point Road, Bedford, VA 24523. A graveside service was held at 11 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Danny Holdren officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
