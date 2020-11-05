Carrie M. Anderson, 80, of Thaxton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born on April 19,1940 in Clarksburg, WV. She was the wife of the late Tommy â€œT.J.â€� Anderson for 62 years and was also preceded in death by her parents, Steve & Marguerite Plakatoris, brother and sister-in-law Seymour and Bonnie Mastros, all from Annapolis Md. She was a loving mother to two sons, Rick Anderson and wife Pam; Steve Anderson and wife Kathy, all of Thaxton. She is also survived by a sister, Dottie Myers and husband Earle of Annapolis, Md.; four grandsons, Ross & Derrick Anderson, Logan Harris and Joseph Bowman; Six great grandchildren, Jayden, Jasmine, Jackson, Riley, Kayden and Tommy Anderson along with many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Due to Covid-19, a service and celebration of life with be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial contribution made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.