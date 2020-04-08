Guest Book View Sign Service Information Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service 11351 Leesville Road Huddleston , VA 24104-3737 (540)-297-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Cary Mitchell Ogden, 80 of Huddleston, VA passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. Cary was born on Sunday, April 23, 1939 in Lynchburg, VA, a son of the late Joseph Carl Ogden and Mamie Whitten Ogden. He graduated from Madison Heights High School and went on to work for Babcock and Wilcox as a welder. He married Estelle Harris Ogden in 1967 and they lived together in Huddleston, VA. Together they raised three children on Windy Acres Farm, where dad enjoyed the peace of farm life. In addition to his mother and father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Scott Ogden, and a special family friend, Frank Smith. He leaves as his legacy his loving wife of fifty-three years, Estelle Harris Ogden; two children, Karen Ogden Woodford & husband, Davie, Kevin Mitchell Ogden and six grandchildren, Whitney Brooke Ogden, Kristina Nicole Ogden, Hunter Davis Woodford & fiance, Kristy Marie Keohane, Makayla Marie Woodford, Jeffrey Thomas (JT) Ogden &, Jenna Addison Ogden. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Caroline Ogden Carter. His children and grandchildren remember him as a loving, giving, hardworking and gentle man. Cary went to work at Babcock & Wilcox in welding and retired as Manager of Assembly Manufacturing Operations after forty-seven years. He was known for his loyal and dedicated service to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program at BWXT Nuclear Products Division. He was a member of the Monelison Fire Department & a founding member of the Monelison Volunteer Rescue Squad. Cary was a faithful member of Mentow Baptist Church for forty-three years serving in many capacities including deacon, Sunday school director, trustee, Moderator of the Strawberry Baptist Association and Representative to the Virginia Baptist Mission Board. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Mentow Baptist Church, 3282 Mentow Drive, Huddleston, VA 24104. The family would like to thanks dad's close friends from BWXT, the church and the community for their love throughout his life. A private family graveside was held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mentow Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Rick Foster officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.



