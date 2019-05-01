Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles B. Russell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Benjamin Russell, 95, of Bedford, Virginia, died peacefully at home on April 17, 2019, following a prolonged illness. Charles enjoyed a long, good life with his wife of 73 years, Dorothy Peck Russell. They moved to Bedford at age 86 to finish out their golden years in the rolling hills of Virginia, close to their oldest daughter. Charles, always a visionary who believed no task was too great, had a new home built for the two of them overlooking a neighboring pond with a view of the Peaks of Otter. This idyllic spot marked the end of a long career: first as a World War II veteran who served as a first lieutenant in Occupied Japan; then as a dairy plant manager in Wyoming with his father-in-law at the Morning Star Dairy; next as a travelling salesman, plant manager, and New York City marketing executive for International Paper Company; and finally, as a self-made business owner of a printing company, Bullâ€™s Head Printers. Charles was a natural leader and served his community as President of the Rotary Club in Stamford, CT. He was an independent thinker and enjoyed a great conversation. He loved good jazz, horses, sailing, and exploring new places. Even at age 95, he still enjoyed his friends while exercising three times each week at the Bedford YMCA. Charles, born in Lafayette, IN, was the second son of Lawrence Martin Russell and Harriette Dobbins Russell. He outlived both brothers, William Thornton Russell and Roger Vaus Russell. His wife, Dorothy, preceded him in death on February 26, 2017. Charles is survived by three children: Barbara Russell Raintree (married to Phillip Raintree) of Bedford; William Charles Russell (married to Kathryn Russell) of Ithaca, NY and New Smyrna Beach, FL; and Harriette Russell Trevino (married to Jesse Trevino) of Bedford, recently moved from Monroe, CT. He also enjoyed a passel of nine grandchildren and eight lively great-grandchildren. Determined that Charles should have a â€œgood death,â€ the family held a living memorial gathering for him six weeks before his passing. This moving ceremony, held at his home, was attended by most of his immediate family, as well as two local friends, Patsy and Tony Martin, and his long-time companion caregiver, Sue George. This candlelit occasion allowed family members to assure him that he was loved, that he was forgiven, that his life had meaning, and that his name will be spoken for years to come. He was well cared for both faithfully and comfortably by his family, his caregivers, and Centra Bedford Hospice. All who knew and cared about Charles Russell are invited to a special Celebration of Life at the Bower Center for the Arts, in Bedford, Virginia on Saturday, June 1st at 5:00 pm. Please join us for friendship, music, good food and drink. The family would especially like to thank all caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care, all of Charlesâ€™ excellent medical providers, Shelby Kirillin of Peaceful Passing, and his generous friends and neighbors. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.



