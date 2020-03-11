Charles Edsel Williams, 80 of Moneta, VA passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 31, 1939 in Roanoke County, a son of the late Isaac Carter Williams and Flora Hale Williams. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jones Williams; his children, Sonja Renee Sprouse, Charles Edsel Williams, Jr., Timothy Allen Williams, Brandon Thomas Williams. A funeral service was held at 10 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
