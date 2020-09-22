Charlotte Wade Allen of Staunton served her last ace on Thursday, September 17, 2020. A sports enthusiast from an early age, she loved playing any game and watching athletics on TV especially the UVa Cavaliers. Charlotte grew up in Waynesboro, VA. the daughter of Carter and Helen Allen, both deceased. She has two surviving siblings Mary Dudley Eggleston, Sam, and Catherine G Allen, Alan Lane, both residing in Afton VA. Two nephews, Carter Eggleston, Davidson NC and Daniel Eggleston, Richmond VA complete the extended family. Elizabeth Allen the 4th sister died in 2004. Graduating from Waynesboro High School Class of 1968 she ventured to Radford College and was a member of the Class of 1972. She married and worked for several years in Waynesboro for the then Virginia National Bank in the drive through window which was a popular place on Fridays in back in day for the contractors building I64 over the mountain. Charlotte moved to Bedford VA where she birthed her two children who survive. Jonathan Scott Mason who lives in Staunton with his wife Suzy and two stepsons, Sam and Spencer. Mary Carter Stallings who lives in Peachtree City GA with her husband Tre and two daughters Caroline and Grace. While in Bedford, Charlotte continued in her tennis way finding success in local tournaments and teaching the sport to young and old. Remember those wooden Chris Evert rackets? After Charlotteâ€™s second child was born she ventured into the work force joining an accounting firm. She was employed by the firm for 4 years at which time a partnership was createdâ€"Kirby and Mason Accounting. The firm flourished for over a decade when Mr. Kirby retired and Charlotte took over the business. Charlotte W Murphy Accounting and subsequently Charlotte W Allen, EA. Charlotte was Enrolled to Practice Before the Internal Revenue Service and Admitted to Practice Before the United States Tax Court. Charlotte FINALLY retired in 2017 to devote her time to----you guessed it, tennis. While in Bedford, Charlotte was elected to two terms on Bedford City Council, served on the Board of First Citizens Bank, and associated with numerous non-profit organizations. During Charlotteâ€™s retirement she traveled different parts of the world. An animal safari in South Africa that included Table Rock and Cape of Good Hope. A river cruise on the Amazon river where the night sky with no surface light is spectacular. Many jaunts to Europe and Northern Europe, snorkeling in Bonaire, a cruise with the children to Alaska, and the last hurrah was cruising the Southern Caribbean through the Panama Canal (fascinating; please go.) Charlotte was going through the canal as Covid filtered into the US. Locally, it was a good bet Charlotte could be found dining in the local restaurants (actually sitting at the bar) visiting other patrons and enjoying the creations of the many fine Chefâ€™s Staunton shares with locals and visitors. One evening Charlotte was dining at The Shack when a visitor came in and shared the table. Charlotte told him she lived in Staunton in the Western State Insane Asylum. He was quite shocked until she explained the buildings had been rehabilitated into Condos. A side from the above and playing tennis 3-5 per week Charlotte enjoyed reading, theater, golf, walking Gypsy Hill Park, all of the opportunityâ€™s nature has to offer. Charlotte lived and embraced a full life. â€œAbernathusâ€� surprised Charlotte July 30th with a bang; well a tad bit more than a bang! Quite the surprise!! A reminder to take note to enjoy your days and your people cause ya just never know!! This is probably the time where a couple of thank you acknowledgements should appear. Thank you Rachael, the semi feral cat that found me in Forest in 2006. Rachael has use of my house for her lifetime!!! It should be noted Charlotte is the ONLY human Rachael will tolerate. Enjoy young lady. And Kim, Rachaelâ€™s loyal caregiver of whom Rachael barely tolerates!! And Evelyn who has diligently maintained my home to perfection for Charlotte and Rachael to enjoy. Thank you all three for the joy. Flowers need to remain â€œstalkedâ€� for all to enjoy so in lieu, please consider a donation to Catâ€™s Cradle, 122 S Main St, #101, Harrisonburg VA 22801; or Valley Mission, 1513 W Beverley St, Staunton, VA 24401. OR even more appropriate, BOTH! There will be a visitation on Saturday, September 26th from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro. Burial will be private. Smile every day, always speak and be kind. Da Chic (Some of you will understand)



