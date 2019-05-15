Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christina R. Charlton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

October 9, 1945 - May 6, 2019. Christina Rose Charlton, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 with family by her side in Las Vegas, Nev. Chris was born October 9, 1945 to Joseph M. and Virginia Loope Donnelly and was a longtime resident of Salem, Va. and Bedford, Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas "Pat" Donnelly and her husband, Charles "Chuck" Charlton. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Newton; brother, Joseph Donnelly Jr.; her children, Georgiana Carper (Aaron), Joseph "Will" Charlton (Janis), Carolyn Stipes (Coleman), and Judith Pierce; her grandchildren, Tiffany, Paul and Eric Stipes, Josephine Sanchez, Bonnie and Tamara Carper, and Chasity Pierce; and great-grandchildren, AnaMarie, Paul and Isabella Sanchez. Chris graduated from Andrew Lewis HS in Salem, Va. and National Business College in Roanoke, Va. She began her career in Washington, D.C. working for United States Senator Strom Thurmond. Her calling in life was helping others. She started her mission at an early age by helping with the care of her brother, Pat, and later by working many years in the insurance industry and for the Federal Government, in Manassas, Va. and Roanoke, Va., helping retirees and other beneficiaries of the Social Security System and Veterans Administration. She continued this mission even after retirement by transporting and assisting the non-ambulatory. Whenever family and acquaintances needed help, Chris was there. Chris had a big heart, was good to everyone and always had a happy disposition, despite many personal tragedies. There will be a grave side service at noon on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sherwood Memorial Park, 1250 E. Main St., Salem, Va. 24153, where specifics will be provided regarding a reception to follow.

