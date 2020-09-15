1/1
Christine Key
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Key, 92 of Bedford, Virginia went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a daughter of the late Andrew and Elva Toms. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willie Austin Key Jr. and her daughters, Bonnie Davis and Linda Key. She is survived by her children, Ted and Robbie Key, Pattie and Terry Davidson, Cindy and Mike Ayres, Troy and Lori Key, Lorrie and Vincent Mitchell as well as ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Mama loved the Lord and her family. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren. She loved all of the times that we could all be together for holidays and celebrations. She will be greatly missed but we know that she is rejoicing in heaven. And that we will see her again. We would like to thank the BCNH for all of their care and kindness given to her during her stay. Those wishing to make memorials in Christine's memory are asked to consider Suck Spring Baptist Church, 3887 Jopling Road, Bedford, VA 24523. A celebration of her life was held at 11 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Suck Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Cox and Rev. Jerry Parr officiating. Arrangements were being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Suck Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
To all the family, we are so sad to learn of the passing of your mom as we know how much you will miss her. We also know how much it means to each of you to know that through Christ she is in Heaven. Her body may have given out, but her spirit simply moved from her body to be in the presence of Christ and our Heavenly father. I know there is a reunion going on in Heaven with Bonnie and Linda and all her family. God bless each of your and I pray that each day will bring more and more happy memories that will soften the sadness a little more. Love to you all.
Donna Arrington
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved