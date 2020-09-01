Christine Meador Trent, 86 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a daughter of the late George Minter Meador and Evelyn Blanche St.Clair Meador. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Lineberry, Teressa Wood, Lisa Manspile. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.