1/
Christine M. Trent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Meador Trent, 86 of Bedford, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was a daughter of the late George Minter Meador and Evelyn Blanche St.Clair Meador. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Lineberry, Teressa Wood, Lisa Manspile. A funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Updike Funeral Chapel, Bedford. Interment was in Quaker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523-1803
(540) 586-3304
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved