Christine "Mamatine" Reynolds Eubank, 98, of Bedford, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born in Bedford, VA on February 23, 1921, a daughter of the late James Howard Reynolds and Annie DeWitt Reynolds. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Allie Reveley Eubank, Sr.; a son, A.R. Eubank, Jr.; two sons-in-law, Billy McDonaldson and J.C. Cousart; 2 brothers and 2 sisters-in-law.; granddaughter, Teresa Ann Moser;ÿ She is survived by two daughters, Annie Mae McDonaldson and Mary Lou Cousart; ÿand the "good" daughter-in-law, Nancy Eubank; a sister, Estelle Karnes; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-granddchildren and 2 great-great grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a lifetime member of Otterville United Methodist Church and retired from Rubatex. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Otterville United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Wilkerson officiating.ÿ Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Burch-Messier Walnut Street Chapel, 1235 Walnut Street.ÿMemorials may be made to the Otterville United Methodist Church Building Fund or the Bedford Life Saving Crew.ÿArrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford.



