CLARA A. FURRY, on June 25 while returning to her cherished log home in Thaxton, Virginia from her high school reunion in West Virginia; God abruptly changed her destination to Heaven. This beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, is survived by her husband of 37 years, John C. Furry; her children, Scott W. Furry and his wife Candace, Deena L. Corron and her husband Sean, and John R. Furry and his wife Katherine; and by her grandchildren John A. Furry and Landon L. Furry. Hafer Funeral Home of Elkview, WV provided arrangements for her burial.Â A graveside service was held on June 29, 2019 at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, WV with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. A Celebration of Claraâ€™s Life will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church at 4949 Union Church Road, Thaxton, VA.Â The Gathering of friends and neighbors will begin at 11:00am; the Service will begin at 11:15am with Pastor Dennis Van Aalsburg officiating.Â The church will be providing lunch following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Clara's name to Union United Methodist Church, PO Box 52, Thaxton, VA 24174. Online condolences may be sent to

