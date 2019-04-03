Clarence Richard â€œDickâ€ Peters, 92, of Roanoke, formally of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Brandon Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Pittsburg, PA on August 18, 1926 a son of the late Clarence William Peters and Lila Strait Peters. In addition to his parents Dick was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Eugene Peters and William Leo Hulslander. Dick served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as a radio operator on a tank landing ship in the Pacific Theater. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic University in 1950 where his active involvement in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity lead to the development of several lifelong friendships. In 1953 Dick met and wed his loving wife Peggy; they were married for 65 years. Dick was a Chemical Engineer with Proctor & Gamble in Cincinnati, OH; his career spanned 38 years ending with his retirement in 1989. During retirement, Dick and Peggy enjoyed international travel and visited such places as Africa, China, India, Russia and Brazil. Dick was a member of the Bedford Rotary Club, the Bedford Historical Society and the Peaks Presbyterian Church. Dick enjoyed gardening and attained Master Gardener status through the Virginia Cooperative Extension. Dick was a lifelong sports enthusiast - in his younger years he competed in boxing, skiing, tennis and handball and he was also a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes. Dick is survived by his wife, Peggy Jane (Roach) Peters; two children, William Bryant Peters and Jenny Peters and her husband John Walker; also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in lieu of flowers please consider the Alzheimerâ€™s Association. A private graveside and celebration of Dickâ€™s life will be conducted in the coming months.To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019