Clarence Russell Spangler, 93 of Bedford, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on Thursday, December 16, 1926 in Bramwell, WV, a son of the late Clarence Rucker Spangler and Sarah Josephine Sedinger Spangler. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Witt Spangler; his sons, Tim W. Spangler, Scott Spangler, James Spangler. No services are planned and arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from May 13 to May 14, 2020