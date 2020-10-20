1/1
Claudine K. Preston
Claudine Kendrick Preston, 90, of Huddleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, October 12th, 2020 at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was born on December 6,1929 in Bedford County, a daughter of the late Carlton Kendrick and Addie Mayhew Kendrick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Burton Preston, her sons, James B. Preston, Larry "Buck" Preston and her brother, Winston Kendrick. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Claudine is survived by her sister, Marie Thompson, daughter-in-law, Sue Preston; granddaughters, Jill Preston Thomas and Gabrielle Preston Rich; great-granddaughters, Willa Thomas, Elizabeth â€œLibbyâ€� Thomas and Rosie Preston, as well as many nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her children. Claudine was retired from Bedford County Public Schools. She was a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was a member of the United Methodist Womenâ€™s Organization, and served as Treasurer well into her 80â€™s. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 14340 Wyatts Way, Huddleston, Bedford County, VA 24104. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing is required.


Published in Bedford Bulletin from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bethesda United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA 24104-3737
(540) 297-4966
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 15, 2020
I remember Mrs. Preston from when I was in elementary school at Huddleston 30 years ago. She was a very sweet lady who left a fond memory on anyone who met her. Prayers to all of her family and friends.
Sarah Pritchard
