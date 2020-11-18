1/1
Clifton C. Belknap
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifton â€œCliffâ€� Carroll Belknap born February 24, 1932 passed from this life on November 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Originally from Parkersburg, WV Cliff retired to Bedford, VA for the past 33 years. He served four years (1950- 1954) in the Air Force during the Korean War conflict. His love of planes landed him a job as an airplane mechanic where he paid for his own flight lessons during his off time. He eventually was hired on as a commercial copilot and then later pilot for Eastern Airlines. A devout Christian and active member in his church while in Bethlehem, PA and also in Bedford and Botetourt, Cliff now soars with his Lord and Savior above the clouds. Cliff is survived by his wife Betty of 62 years; his daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law Brad Thomas of Williamsburg, VA; granddaughter, Emily and Navy lieutenant Alex Kelly of Slidell, LA; granddaughter, Autumn Thomas of Williamsburg, VA; and three great-grandsons, Aaron, Braelyn, and Tavenner. A family gathering was held at Burch-Messier chapel on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM followed by a graveside service at 1 PM for friends and family at Virginia Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be sent to either Centra Bedford Hospice, the American Heart Association, or the American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Virginia Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burch-Messier Funeral Home Office
317 W Main St
Bedford, VA 24523
540-586-7360
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Cliff´s passing. Our sincere condolences to all the family. Cliff was a true southern gentleman. We have you in our prayers.
Herb and Jackie Tatem
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved