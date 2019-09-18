On September 10, 2019, a mere seven weeks shy of his 106th birthday, Clyde Andrew Roberts (Americaâ€™s oldest, active white-tailed deer hunter), of Evington hung up his hunting gear and peacefully departed this life to pass through the gates of Heaven where he meet his personal Savior - Jesus Christ. Living in the shadow of the cross, Mr. Roberts was an inspiration to his immediate family, church families, neighbors, friends, and the hundreds of thousands of sportsmen coast-to-coast who came to know him through numerous magazine articles and various forms of social media. Born October 29, 1913, in rural Bedford County, Clydeâ€™s legacy was defined by hard work and living for the Lord. Clyde Roberts was preceded in death by his loving, faithful wife of 66 years, Nadine Hensley Roberts; a special grandson and the light of his life, Keith Krantz; four siblings, Eva Creasy, Bernice Reynolds, Sadie Holdren and Harry Roberts. He is survived and forever loved by two children, Iris Krantz and husband Sherman; Mike Roberts and special friend, Eva Ferguson; plus an â€œadopted sonâ€ and his special buddy, Phil Davis. In addition, there are two grandchildren, Kevin Krantz and wife, Sarah; and the granddaughter with whom he shared the same birthdate, Christin Elliott; five great grandchildren: Zachary Krantz and wife, Priscilla; Andrea Spence and husband, Jonathan; Erica Thurman and husband, Josiah; Logan Anthony, and Jack Elliott; and six great-great grandchildren: Ember, Quintin, Callie, Elaina, Caden, and Levi. To honor Clyde's Christian and outdoor legacy, the family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bethlehem Baptist Church17440 Wyatts Way, Evington, VA 24550 & The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, 170 S. Main St., Halifax, VA 24558. A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Evington with Rev. Wayne Murphy, Rev. Tim Dooley & Rev. Chuck Williams officiating. Interment followed in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Updike Funeral Home Chapel, Huddleston. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.
Published in Bedford Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019